Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 341 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $18,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.5 %

RARE traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. 790,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,335,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

