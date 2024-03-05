Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 7,463,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,821,560. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

