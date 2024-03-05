Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.01 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001374 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,564,442,513 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,442,514 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

