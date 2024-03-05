Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $965.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $965.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

