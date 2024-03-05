Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. Ventyx Biosciences accounts for 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $32,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 205,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 2,907,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

