Verge Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $90.75 million and approximately $38.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00620719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00127625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.14 or 0.00226250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00153506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

