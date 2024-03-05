Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $19,557.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.00618256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00128095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00221137 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00151850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,874,885 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

