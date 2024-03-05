Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,111 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 1.3% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 6,293,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

