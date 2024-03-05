VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. 6,069,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,586. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

