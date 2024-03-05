Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Vontier has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NYSE VNT opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

