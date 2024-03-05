Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 552,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,559. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.