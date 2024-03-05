Wanchain Price Hits $0.25 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $48.70 million and $4.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00018475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,635,893 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.