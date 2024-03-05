WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $263.12 million and $55.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,142,185,442 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,681,341 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,141,727,261.644375 with 3,417,440,877.7165513 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08339034 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $51,715,057.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

