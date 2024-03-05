Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.78. Approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
