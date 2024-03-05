WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and $1.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00129414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008412 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.