Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 1,217 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $19,484.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,272.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 544,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.