Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $5,164.31 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

