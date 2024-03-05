Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 1,574,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,846,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

