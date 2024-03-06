21,907 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 0.6 %

CHWY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,679,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 868.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

