2,397 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IYW stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 287,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $135.80.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.