26,023 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 1,980,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

