42-coin (42) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98.90

42-coin (42) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $98.90 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,230.20 or 0.55653778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00022738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00129503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008312 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000059 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.