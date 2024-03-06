89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,350,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

89bio Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

