89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,350,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
89bio Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
