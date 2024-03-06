AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,148. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The company has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.