ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $557,321.38 and approximately $15.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00015072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,135.08 or 0.99755778 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00146193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000556 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $45.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

