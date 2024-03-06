Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 114,356 shares.The stock last traded at $82.90 and had previously closed at $81.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

