abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.42

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 76.33 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.25. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,810.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter acquired 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £40,560 ($51,478.61). Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

