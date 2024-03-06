abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.42

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 76.33 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.25. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,810.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter acquired 52,000 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £40,560 ($51,478.61). Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.