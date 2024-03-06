ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.72

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 2381597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,778. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 134,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

