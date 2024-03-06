Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,586 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,539 shares of company stock worth $115,326. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 578,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

