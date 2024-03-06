Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 4,697 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. 444,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.