Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 1,578,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.67. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.