Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grab by 87.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,070,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 968,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grab by 75.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,071,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,354,000 after buying an additional 6,503,500 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Grab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Barclays lowered their price target on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,828,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224,318. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

