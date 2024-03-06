Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $26,503.61 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.