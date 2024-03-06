Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. 195,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 565,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

