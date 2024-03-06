AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 6.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 139,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 500,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.68.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 693,087 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.