Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Shares Down 9.7%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 686,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,589,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

