Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 7th.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 3,939,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,653. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

