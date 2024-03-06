Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 78,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,440. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKYA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

