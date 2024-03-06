Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,041,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 671,605 shares.The stock last traded at $7.87 and had previously closed at $7.89.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.27 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $452.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 262,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 157.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

