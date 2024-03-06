Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $2.04 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $172.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,055,678,464 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.