Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $162.73 million and $5.70 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

