Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.02

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.02 and traded as high as C$52.07. Altus Group shares last traded at C$51.17, with a volume of 136,886 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.72.

Altus Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 229.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

