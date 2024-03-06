Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.32. 617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Alvotech Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

