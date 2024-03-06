ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.
NASDAQ:ALXO remained flat at $14.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.42.
In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
