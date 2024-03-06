ALX Oncology (ALXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO remained flat at $14.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 383.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 991,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,605,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $8,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

