Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading Up 5.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 82,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 29,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.03.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

