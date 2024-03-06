Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading Up 5.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 82,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 29,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.03.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
