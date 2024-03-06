Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

AS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.18.

NYSE:AS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 2,297,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,438. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

