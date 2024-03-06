Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE AS traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,438. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.