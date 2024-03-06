Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE AS traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,438. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Amer Sports
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
