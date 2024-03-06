American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

American Express stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.45. 2,727,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,111. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

