Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Update

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 24,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,849 shares of company stock worth $3,769,678. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,860. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

