Amit Agarwal Sells 33,311 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 128 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $16,663.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.59. 4,473,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,264. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.